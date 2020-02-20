Eel export suffers setback for coronavirus epidemic in China





Some eel traders of the upazila- Sushil Mondal, Joydeb Mondal, Arjun Mondal, Jawhar Mondal, Vim Mondal and Pradip Baroi said earlier, eel worth about Tk 4 crore would be exported abroad from the upazila every month. Of those, 90 per cent would be exported to China, and the rest to some other countries including Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The living standard of many eel traders here had changed following the business, they also said.

The traders further said the eel is a top value menu in Chinese food. Following the ban on export of the item since January 20 last, they have fallen in sharp financial crisis. The daily income uncertainties are looming large among over 500 families of the locality.

They said earlier they would do the business of fish and tortoise. Besides, many were unemployed. Their business ties bonded with different exporting enterprises of Dhaka, such as Orchid Trading Corporation, Anjuman International and Gazi Enterprise. Their exporting consignments of eel were shipped overseas through these international trading enterprises.

To expand the business, these enterprises would lend money to the the traders of the country's different districts and upazilas.

Each of the eel traders would receive money up to Tk 5 to 10 lakh on condition of supplying them the eel. Through selling their captured eels to the moneylenders, the advances would be refunded.

In this system, through catching and preserving, the catching families numbering over 500 would run their lives in solvent ways. This year, their loans have become deadly for them. They are already incurring staggering financial losses in the wake of exporting ban to China.

A very dismaying dullness is prevailing in the warehouses, looking empty.

If by the next one month, the normalcy does not get back, all the preserved eels would die out abruptly, it was apprehended.

Due to the export ban, warehouses are declining to purchase eel from the supplying catchers. And, many of the catchers have suspended catching too. These families are passing days in serious hardships, it was learnt.

January to February is the peak season for eel fishing but it continues till November to April.

Catcher Shushil Ray of Razirhar said, "Earlier, my daily earning was Tk 800 to 1,500, but after the ban, we are no longer showing interest to catch eel."

Upazila Assistant Fisheries Officer Rozina Akhter said the local eel trade has suffered a blow due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Chowdhury Rawshan Islam said, other than farming fishes, many farmers would lead life on selling eel to warehouses after catching from old ponds, canals and ditches in different areas of the upazila.

He also said the fisheries department launched a pilot project for eel farming some years back, but following the Cyclone Sidr, the project was dropped. Following the coronas virus outbreak, the eel export has totally stopped, he also said.

It is expected that the situation would be normal very soon, he added.



















