Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:58 AM
Home Art & Culture

A Man of Many Talents

Nurul Momen’s 30th death anniversary observed

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Iftakhair Hossen

Nurul Momen’s 30th death anniversary observed

Nurul Momen’s 30th death anniversary observed

Nurul Momen, a famous playwright who is known also as Natyaguru. He was a professor, educationist, playwright, director, actor, Belles letters writer, satirist, personal essayist, humorist, acclaimed orator, lawyer, broadcaster, philanthropist and essayist of Bangladesh. He is recognised as the pioneer of modern Bengali drama.
Nurul Momen was born on 25 November, 1908, as son of Nurul Arefin, a physician and landlord in Alfadanga of Faridpur. He went to primary school in Calcutta and was admitted in 1916 into Zila School in Khulna. At the age of 10 he wrote his first poem, Sondhya in the same verse as Tagore's 'Sonar Tory'.
After matriculation in 1924 he studied at Dhaka Intermediate College. Passing intermediate, he enrolled for BA at the newly established Dhaka University in 1926. After receiving his BA degree from Dhaka University in 1929, he studied law at the Department of Law, University of Calcutta. Upon completing his BL examinations in 1936 he started practising at the Calcutta High Court.
After the foundation of All India Radio in Dhaka, 1939, Momen picked up on the opportunity of the new medium and became its first Muslim author. In 1941 he wrote and directed the comedy Rupantor for the radio. With its progressive plot and a female main character it differed vastly form traditional Muslim plays and was actually the first modern drama of Bangladesh.
Upon initiative of the critic, the poet and literary critic Mohitlal Majumder, the play was also published in the yearly Puja issue of the newspaper Anandabazar. While he was in London for higher studies from 1948 on, Nurul Momen and his friend Nazir Ahmed started a BBC Bengali program, a weekly one-hour format called Anjuman where Momen was responsible for the literary content.
Rather than continuing to practice law even before the partition of India, he joined the faculty of Law at the Dhaka University in 1945. There he was known for including elements from literature and music into the law classes. He encouraged Munier Chowdhury to get interested in theater and become a playwright. In recognition of his versatile contributions, Natyaguru Nurul Momen was honoured with various prestigious awards like Best New Playwright Award in Calcutta, Bangla Academy Award and Ekushey Padak.
Nurul Momen died in Dhaka on February 16 in 1990 at the age of 81.
The writer is a literary critic and music buff.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bongo Studios organised a YouTube workshop for the emerging content creators
Monet’s beloved pottery cat comes to life in children's book
Nurul Momen’s 30th death anniversary observed
Director of Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’ did not want to sugarcoat inequality
‘Bhasha’ to be aired on BTV
Mamata Banerjee blames Centre for former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul’s death
Suicide of 'Love Island' host sparks demands for tougher UK media rules
Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ passes one billion views on YouTube


Latest News
Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watch list
5 journalists hurt while reporting irregularities
Indian PM Modi due next month
Maintain transparency in public procurement: Minister
4 die as overcrowded boats sink in Bay of Bengal
Food habit key reason behind cancer: Expert
New Pak envoy presents credential to President
BTRC rejected Tk100cr offer, says GP
Cop arrested for stealing bike in Kurigram
IU VC receives DU Alumni News Award-2020
Most Read News
The Fourth Estate, its power & responsibility
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM
Child artistes are performing a dance at the cultural programme of Mujib Barsha
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Who are behind the illegal passports issued to Rohingyas?
No time to repeatedly talk about Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft