

‘Bhasha’ to be aired on BTV

Marking the glorious occasion of the International Mother Language Day, a special drama titled 'Bhasha' is going to be aired on Bangladesh Television (BTV) on February 21 at 9 pm. The story of the drama has been written by the noted litterateur Syed Manzoorul Islam. Produced by Shah Zaman, the drama is directed by Himel Ishak.

'Bhasha' stars Syed Hasan Imam, Hafizur Rahman Suruj, Monir Ahmed Shakil, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Dolon Dey, Nitor Mahbub, Tahmina Sultana Mou, Shanarei Debi Shanu, Suchona Shikder, Tapan, child artiste Turjo and more. The drama also features a mime scene conducted by Nithor Mahbub. The shooting of the drama has already done. Alongside standard Bengali language, the drama shed lights on the importance of different dialects.

February 21 was declared to be the International Mother Language Day by UNESCO in 1999. It has been observed throughout the world since February 21, 2000.























