

“Unleash Your True Potential 3.0” held at DU

DU writers' hub arranged this programme on 8th February, 2020 at Habibullah Bahar Conference Hall in FBS. Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Dean of Faculty of Business Studies, adorned the chair of chief guest. Prof Rubayat in his speech stated that "Writing is a quite difficult job but the initiative taken by DU Writers' Hub to spread the writing skill is really praiseworthy". He also added that my door will remain open for DU Writers' Hub all the time. This function was enlightened with the presence of Prof Dr Akram Hossain, Chairman, Department of Management Information System and Prof Dr Mohammad Shariat Ullah, Department of Organization Strategy and Leadership, as special guests.









The core programme inlaid with five segments. Those were sequentially on academic writing, creative writing and storytelling, presentation and communication hacks, content writing and CV writing and slide making hacks. An insightful and enjoyable session on "Creative writing and storytelling" was conducted by kingkor Ahsan, a notable writer in recent time. He shared his many of the experiences of his life and gave tricks about how to tell a story in an attractive manner and how to create story from every phase of human life. He gave an incantation to the fresher's that, "you should be persistent and do hard work then you must be gainer". Dr Nazmul hossain, Associate Professor, Department of marketing conducted an intuitive and perceptive session on presentation and communication hacks. He took a very realistic session in accordance with the contemporary global demand with saying that "To survive in this competitive era, you have to be very smart in terms of theoretical as well as practical knowledge because the future is yours". He got audience to learn many time-saving tactics on presentation and communication. After that, Md Tajdin Hassan, Head of Marketing, Daily Star, gave his invaluable time to take a session on content writing and CV writing. Most of the fresher are interested to write content but it seems difficult because of lacking of proper guideline. Tajdin Hossain provided them a specific guideline on content writing and emphasized on the importance of early CV writing and provided guidelines for making a proper CV. He remarked that "Everyone should have certain skill sets to conquer and prove himself. So you must do your best rather wasting invaluable time". The last session was on slide making. This outstanding session was conducted by a renowned author, educator and chief content creator of 10 Minute School; Sadman Sadik. He shared some astonishing tips on slide making and presentation. He noted that "You people youth who are responsible to bring positive change in this society. So, prepare yourself with all sorts of skills so that you can serve your nations with your worth and make a change."

The most interesting phase was the quiz round. Sadman Sadik has conducted this informative business case quiz session and fresher were very interactive with him. This part was full of thrills and enjoyment. It tested the students' nerve and power of thinking. Top five fresher's was awarded.

The bombastic event successfully ended with the direct supervision of the dynamic president Zahirul Islam Sajib and proud General Secretary Abdullah Al Noman. Both President and General Secretary of DU Writers' Hub said in same tune that they are proud and honoured by having all the like-minded teams under one roof. They thanked to all the heads, executives and vanguards who generously helped to make this event come together to become a success. Founding President Omar Faruq Shaon and General Secretary Shahedul Hasan also presented at this programme.

After finishing four hours of enjoyable programme, nobody got bored. Some of the audiences expressed their gratitude to writers' hub for that tremendous opportunity. One of the fresher said that, "Now I feel relief and all fearless about university life will get resolved and enable to make me competent one". DU Writers' Hub, a platform for the students to augment and fine-tune their writing capabilities as well as unleashing true potential and creativity among them, accomplished its key event titled "Unleash Your True Potential 3.0" with varsity fresher in a festive manner to give them insight about academic life and many other skill sets as well.