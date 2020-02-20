

JAAGO Foundation organizes ‘National Youth Assembly 2020’

A total of 600 participants can partake in the Assembly. To register, the participants need to be between the age of 18 - 35 years old. They also need to have a proven track record of leadership experience in their community, need to have an interest in global affairs along with sustainable development and youth issues. Additionally, the participants need to have the vision of being one of the representatives and voices of their constituency.

The 4-day Assembly will continue JAAGO's legacy of youth empowerment by being a platform to strengthen and mobilize youth with the skills and opportunities needed to be agents of impactful change. The conference connects the nation's foremost young talent in the fields of sustainable development and social entrepreneurship, together with leading professionals, policymakers, and practitioners in various fields.

Through discussions, skill-building workshops, networking sessions and ideation challenges, youth delegates from all over Bangladesh will gain relevant knowledge, resources, and opportunities. It will enhance their ability to take action and build projects of their own throughout the year.

More than 30 sessions will take place during the Assembly including Mobilizing Youth for Politics, Institutional Partnerships to Achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), Ensuring Road Safety for Sustainable Cities, Industries in Bangladesh, Leadership, Technology in Business, Good Governance and Civic Education, Good Governance and Human Rights, and many more.

On this occasion, Korvi Rakshand, Executive Director, JAAGO Foundation said, "It is imperative that we engage the young talent and drive Bangladesh's millions of youth, as Volunteer for Bangladesh has strived to do it since its inception. In the view of National Youth Assembly's commitment to creating impact for sustainable development, all the sessions that we will provide will seek to develop and strengthen tangible, pragmatic hard skills that can be put to immediate and effective use to solve local and global problems."

For the past three years, the National Youth Assembly has been organized to tackle society's greatest challenges and to achieve the SDGs for a better Bangladesh. The 4-day residential programme will present a mix of more than 75 speakers and coexisting panels on multiple issues, including Dear Alyne, Video Blogger, Content Creator, Kanbar Hossein Bor, UK Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Mominul Islam, Managing Director of IPDC Finance, Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of Novoair, Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director Apex; Samad Miraly, Partner, IDLC Venture Capital, Ayman Sadiq, CEO of 10 Minute School, Ghulam Sumdany Don, Chief Inspirational Officer of Don Sumdany Facilitation, Hoko Ishikawa, Country Representative of UN Women, Hasin Jahan, Country Director of WaterAid, Md Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communication for UNDP.

































