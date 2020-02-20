

Expectations vs Reality

"Blessed is he who expects nothing, for he shall never be disap pointed."

-Alexander Pope

Always try to expect less. When you can keep your expectations less in most cases you will definitely get more than that in some cases. When you are a student don't expect the result that is beyond your capacity or effort. Always try to expect less and give the best possible effort you can. You will never be upset with the result. Those people are happy in their life who expect less than their effort and possibility. Everyone has expectations and desires for anything in life but you need to keep the balance between expectations and reality otherwise you will get hurt and become disappointed every time. You have to control your expectations for your own happiness in life. Expectation is incorporated with happiness. With high expectations than beyond reality every time you will be disappointed from your life. Expect less and give your best effort then you will never be depressed.

Writer is a student of University of Dhaka

































We always have to face this bitter truth of our life. Almost every time we expect more than reality and become hurt. To be happy we should try to maintain a balance between our expectations and reality. In many cases the main reason behind all types of depression in our life is not getting the expected outcome or what we desire for. When we wish for something or expect any outcome we should keep in mind the reality. Every time you can't relate your reality with your expectations? Don't be depressed about this. This is a very common phenomenon in everyone's life. Try to take it as a normal event. What you can do is you can minimize your suffering. Try to expect less and try to keep in mind the reality whenever you expect or desire for something. You can call it theory of expectations."Blessed is he who expects nothing, for he shall never be disap pointed."-Alexander PopeAlways try to expect less. When you can keep your expectations less in most cases you will definitely get more than that in some cases. When you are a student don't expect the result that is beyond your capacity or effort. Always try to expect less and give the best possible effort you can. You will never be upset with the result. Those people are happy in their life who expect less than their effort and possibility. Everyone has expectations and desires for anything in life but you need to keep the balance between expectations and reality otherwise you will get hurt and become disappointed every time. You have to control your expectations for your own happiness in life. Expectation is incorporated with happiness. With high expectations than beyond reality every time you will be disappointed from your life. Expect less and give your best effort then you will never be depressed.Writer is a student of University of Dhaka