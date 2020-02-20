

Shopping Only a Click Away

This opportunity has paved the way for many new firms to start operations in Bangladesh. Amongst the pioneering companies are Bikroy.com, Daraz, Chaldal.com, Pickaboo and many others. Why are Bangladeshi people so into online shopping? Well, one notable reason is to avoid the time consuming commute one has to make in order to go to the physical shops. Time has become so precious now that people have opted for online shopping in order to save time and put it to better use. People are buying all sorts of commodities like household, electronic even pharmaceuticals. Food is a very popular commodity for online purchase right now and day by day, people are getting comfortable ordering food online. This has a synergy effect, leading to the birth of many delivery and courier operations like Pathao, Food Panda etc. The dynamic population of today's time wants everything rapid and swift.

In addition, there are so many choices online. With so many online shopping portals and pages, people can select, read reviews and decide for themselves all in the comfort of their own homes. What's more, the prices of online items are often lower since there is no physical cost of store maintenance and other overheads. Often customers get discounts for online payment during online shopping which only increases their customer delight. With the development of digital payment options, consumers often get the privilege of saving money through online purchases. Thus, the younger people want to seize this opportunity and buy things via online pages and portals. Moreover, people do not only buy physical items but also take services like home salon and much more through online pages. Even house helps and chauffeurs are available at service.

Now, this online revolution has made many individuals men and women, become small to medium entrepreneurs. People sell products and services through their Facebook pages or a mini portal or webpage of their own. This is enabling the population to become self-sufficient and is allowing such easy access to the customers. The customers are the ultimate winners they can just beat the traffic, the congestions, and can order away and at the fastest pace get the delivery at doorstep. At the same time, the scope for youth to start something of their own and be self-employed rather than struggling with the monotonous nine-to-five work with overtime is expanding. Hence, online shopping has opened door for a broad horizon.

Fahmida Mehreen is a

young aspiring writer.





























