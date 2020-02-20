Video
News in brief

Maoists blow up Bihar school

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

GAYA, Feb 19: Suspected Maoist rebels blew up a school building in Bihar's Gaya district and left behind pamphlets denouncing the CAA-NPR-NRC and the "fascist BJP government", a senior police official said on Wednesday.
Rajeev Mishra, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Gaya, said nobody was injured in the blast that razed the empty school building in Banke Bazaar police station area late Tuesday night. A CRPF contingent was stationed there till recently.
"A team of 153 Battalion of CRPF had been camping in the area since March 18 last year when naxals had carried out an attack ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. They had been putting up at Sonedaha High School and shifted to their own camp in the thick of the jungle nearby on February 08," Mr Mishra said.
Hand-written pamphlets have been recovered from the site with slogans against "Brahminvadi, Hindutvavadi fascist BJP government."    -NDTV



