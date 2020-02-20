Video
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:57 AM
Myanmar on watchlist

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

JAKARTA, Feb 19: Myanmar is set to be placed on a watchlist by a global finance watchdog this week, amid concerns of money-laundering by transnational drug traffickers and weak regulation of its financial system, two sources familiar with deliberations said.
A decision to put Myanmar on the "gray list" by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would mean the inter-governmental body had found "strategic deficiencies" in the country's ability to counter money-laundering and terrorism financing.
While being on the list does not carry any sanctions, it could curtail the growth of financial, investment and trade flows to and from the Southeast Asian nation, a high-level official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.     -REUTERS


