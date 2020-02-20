Video
Thursday, 20 February, 2020, 4:57 AM
US tightens rules on China

News in brief

Published : Thursday, 20 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 19: The United States on Tuesday tightened rules on Chinese state media organizations as it classified them as foreign missions, decrying what US officials described as Beijing's growing "propaganda."
In a step likely to anger Beijing, the State Department told five outlets including the Xinhua news agency and the China Global Television Network that they will need to seek approval to buy any property.
They will also be required to submit lists of all employees, including the growing number of US citizens on their staffs, the State Department said.
The State Department said it would not impose any restrictions on Chinese media's journalistic activities inside the United States.    -AFP


