Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:50 PM
Home Back Page

Won't accept supervision from EU: UK

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

BRUSSELS, Feb 18: Britain will not accept supervision from the European Union as part of a free trade deal after Brexit, its chief negotiator said on Monday. Senior diplomat David Frost told academics and diplomats in Brussels that London would not follow EU-imposed "level playing field" rules.




Instead, it will set its own standards for commerce and state aid even if that means giving up privileged access to the EU single market.  "It isn't a simple negotiating position which might move under pressure -- it is the point of the whole project," Frost said of Brexit.
His speech at the Free University of Brussels took place as EU member states were drawing up a mandate for their own negotiator, Michel Barnier. Some capitals, in particular France, are pushing for a post-Brexit deal in which Britain would have to sign up to EU-supervised regulation.
Britain's neighbours want continued access to British fishing waters and for London agree not to undercut EU workplace and environmental standards. But Frost, outlining the position championed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said London wanted a deal of the kind Brussels signed with Canada.
The CETA deal removes the vast bulk of tariffs on trade between the EU and Canada but does bind Canada to follow EU legislation. If that is not available, then at the end of the year and the post-Brexit transition period Britain and the EU will simply trade under WTO rules.      -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Won't accept supervision from EU: UK
Looking for alternative sources for essentials: PM
SC drops war crimes convict Subhan’s appeal  
Coronavirus: Bangladesh provides medical logistics to China
‘Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Bill’ placed in JS
Tarique, 8 others sued for maligning PM
Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest at 61
Mujib Year: Quader warns partymen not to get involved in extortion


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
No chemical in fruits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft