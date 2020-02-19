Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:50 PM
Issue: Khaleda’s release

I have proof of conversation with Fakhrul over phone: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said he had proof of his phone conversation with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. He said this after Mirza Fakhrul denied that he had had any phone conversation with Obaidul Quader about the release of Khaleda Zia on parole.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transports and Bridges Minister, talked to journalists after a joint meeting of Khulna Division AL at the party central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in capital.
He told journalists that if they wanted to see the proof of conversation he could present it before them.
Quader said, "Why would I tell lie? He (Mirza Fakhrul) had phoned me requesting me to talk to the Prime Minister about the release of Khaleda Zia on parole. I have already informed this to PM. Why is he denying this?"




"All records of phone call are preserved. So, it is not hard for me to prove it. If he denies I I can give proof," Quader added.
AL General Secretary also said, "BNP is not worried about Khaleda's physical condition. They want to do politics with this issue. They are yet to apply for the release of Khaleda Zia on parole. So, it is not a matter of consideration."
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Committee Member Parveen Zaman Kalpana, Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, and the top leaders of Khulna Division AL, among others, were present during the programme. 



