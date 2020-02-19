Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:50 PM
Home Front Page

Issue: Khaleda’s release

I had no talks with Quader on Khaleda’s parole :Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said Awami League's political vengeance is pushing Khaleda Zia towards death, in this situation Khaleda's family will decide whether parole should be sought for her release.
Fakhrul Islam also said that he had no talks with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader over the former prime minister's release on parole and the BNP leader suggested to ask Obaidul Quader, "If BNP has said anything about Khaleda's release on parole?"  
The BNP leader said this while talking to journalists after placing wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Banglanagar on the occasion of the 40th founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal.
BNP Secretary General said BNP Chairperson cannot rise from her bed, walk alone or take food on her own. Her physical condition is worsening and there is a possibility she might not recover. That's why we are saying the government is pushing her towards death in a planned way, he added. 
He alleged the government imprisoned Khaleda Zia unlawfully in a false case to fulfill its political vengeance. She deserves bail but the government is keeping her in jail intentionally.
Fakhrul hoped people will force the government to release Khaleda Zia from jail to restore democracy in Bangladesh.
Asked whether there was any possibility of seeking bail on parole if Khaleda was not freed through judicial process, Fakhrul said that it depended on her family and they would take the decisions in this regard.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft