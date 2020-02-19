Video
Issue: Khaleda’s release

Khaleda once again seeks bail in Zia Trust case

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Tuesday again filed a bail petition on health ground in Zia Charitable Trust Graft Case.
The bail was sought on grounds of Khaleda's health. The petition said that she needed treatment in advance from London on account of her health.
One of her lawyers' panel members Adv Sagir Hossain Leon confirmed the matter to this correspondent.
The petition was filed with the HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque.
According to the petition, Khaleda, who is seriously ill now, cannot walk, take food and or even medicine without help of others.
Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leon said Khaleda's health condition had been worsening since December 12, the day the Appellate Division turned down her earlier bail plea on health ground.
Earlier on December 12, 2019, the full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected the imprisoned BNP Chairperson's bail petition in the graft case.
The court also ordered the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authorities to ensure her advanced treatment immediately in line with the medical board's recommendations after getting her consent.
The BNP Chairperson filed the appeal on November 14 with the Appellate Division against a HC order that had rejected her bail in the same case.
On July 31, a HC bench rejected Khaleda's bail petition in the Zia Charitable Trust Graft Case, in which she was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment by a special court. Khaleda moved to the HC for bail on April 30 last year. The HC accepted Khaleda's appeal challenging a trial court verdict.
On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station against four people, including Khaleda.
All of them were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.
A three-time prime minister, she is also serving time for her involvement in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case had awarded five years jail, which was doubled to 10 years by the HC.
She has been in jail since she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on February 8, 2018.
The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the BSMMU since April 1, 2019.


