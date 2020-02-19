Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:50 PM
Home Front Page

WASA’s tariff hike proposal unjust: TIB

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Terming Dhaka Wasa's proposal of tariff hike "unjust and unacceptable", Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Tuesday demanded to set the tariff through public hearing with experts of the concerned sector.
TIB said the proposal was made with the excuse of rising operational costs, implementation of
    development projects and so on, but is oppressive for consumers and against the existing policy.
TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman in a statement also said the move is contradictory to the 1996 Wasa Act.
"Despite not improving the quality of tap water, Wasa is imposing their decision on people with the excuse of development costs which will be an extra burden for low-income people," said the statement.
With this proposal, Wasa is acting arbitrarily and in an oppressive manner, TIB thinks.
Amid allegations of poor quality tap water in the mega city, Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority has proposed hiking water prices by 80 percent for residential and commercial uses recently.
Wasa has proposed Tk 20 for each unit (1,000 litre) of water for residential use. The existing price is Tk 11.57. For commercial purpose, it has recommended Tk 65 against the existing rate of Tk 37.04.    -Agencies
According to a report of TIB, nearly 45% people in the capital do not get the desired amount of water from Wasa. Besides, about 35% complain of poor-quality water throughout the year while 91% clients of Wasa have to boil the water before drinking, although it is supposed to be safe.
TIB stressed the need for taking opinion of experts and asked to arrange public hearing to improve the service of Wasa by forming a separate regulatory structure and Wasa Board to keep the board influence free.
 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I have proof of conversation with Fakhrul over phone: Quader
I had no talks with Quader on Khaleda’s parole :Fakhrul
Khaleda once again seeks bail in Zia Trust case
Going to India: Trump set to open world’s biggest cricket stadium
WASA’s tariff hike proposal unjust: TIB
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
Nepal allowed  use of Saidpur Airport for greater trade   
14 councillor aspirants collect nomination papers


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
No chemical in fruits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft