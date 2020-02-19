World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon





To this end, the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry has already sent a proposal signed by Senior Secretary of the Ministry Mohibul Haque to the Economic Affairs Meeting.

Earlier, the government decided to build an international quality tourist complex in Cox's Bazar under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) programme.

The ministry moved to construct the tourism complex in Cox's Bazar at its own initiative after having failed to implement the project under PPP even in five years.

Mohibul Haque, told the Daily Observer, "The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry has announced tender for three times. But no investor has been found. Finally, the ministry decided to execute the project at its own initiative under its ADP."

He said, "We will make the project proposal and sent it to the Project Evaluation Committee

(PEC) as soon as possible."

According to sources, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) is likely to implement the project to turn Upol Motel Complex on 5.70 acres of land in Cox's Bazar into an international hotel complex.

Accordingly, the first bid was invited on February 22 in 2017 setting the upfront premium for the project at Tk 12 crore and project development fee at Tk 5 crore and annual contract fee at Tk 2 crore with a provision of 5 percent increase per year.

Complying with the advice, the sources said, the tender was invited for the second time on September 28, 2018 where the upfront premium was set at Tk 6 crore, project development fee at Tk 4 crore, annual contract fee of Tk 2 crore with 3 percent increase per year and tenure of the contract at 25 years with a provision of 15-year extension.

But on the last day of tender submission on November 11, 2018, it was seen that no bidder was interested to tie up with the project. Finally, the tender submission date was extended till December 11.

But no bidder submitted bids for the project this time, too. The ministry finally decided to withdraw the Upol Motel project from the PPP list and took the latest decision.















