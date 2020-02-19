Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:50 PM
Home Front Page

World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken an initiative to build an international quality tourist complex in Cox's Bazar under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).
To this end, the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry has already sent a proposal signed by Senior Secretary of the Ministry Mohibul Haque to the Economic Affairs Meeting.
Earlier, the government decided to build an international quality tourist complex in Cox's Bazar under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) programme.
The ministry moved to construct the tourism complex in Cox's Bazar at its own initiative after having failed to implement the project under PPP even in five years.
Mohibul Haque, told the Daily Observer, "The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry has announced tender for three times. But no investor has been found. Finally, the ministry decided to execute the project at its own initiative under its ADP."
He said, "We will make the project proposal and sent it to the Project Evaluation Committee
    (PEC) as soon as possible."
According to sources, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) is likely to implement the project to turn Upol Motel Complex on 5.70 acres of land in Cox's Bazar into an international hotel complex.
Accordingly, the first bid was invited on February 22 in 2017 setting the upfront premium for the project at Tk 12 crore and project development fee at Tk 5 crore and annual contract fee at Tk 2 crore with a provision of 5 percent increase per year.
Complying with the advice, the sources said, the tender was invited for the second time on September 28, 2018 where the upfront premium was set at Tk 6 crore, project development fee at Tk 4 crore, annual contract fee of Tk 2 crore with 3 percent increase per year and tenure of the contract at 25 years with a provision of 15-year extension.
But on the last day of tender submission on November 11, 2018, it was seen that no bidder was interested to tie up with the project. Finally, the tender submission date was extended till December 11.
But no bidder submitted bids for the project this time, too. The ministry finally decided to withdraw the Upol Motel project from the PPP list and took the latest decision.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I have proof of conversation with Fakhrul over phone: Quader
I had no talks with Quader on Khaleda’s parole :Fakhrul
Khaleda once again seeks bail in Zia Trust case
Going to India: Trump set to open world’s biggest cricket stadium
WASA’s tariff hike proposal unjust: TIB
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
Nepal allowed  use of Saidpur Airport for greater trade   
14 councillor aspirants collect nomination papers


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft