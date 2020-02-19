14 councillor aspirants collect nomination papers





Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC polls said that no nomination form for the mayoral post has been collected by anybody on Tuesday.

He said, distribution of nomination forms will continue till February 27 next.

As per the schedule

announced by the Election Commission, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is February 27 while the scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9.

The Election will be held on March 29 next.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League has already picked up Rezaul Karim Chowdhury as its mayoral candidate for CCC polls.

The ruling party will also confirmed the lists of the 41 ward councillors and 14 reserved women councillors on Wednesday.

But, the BNP is yet to pick up the Mayoral candidate for CCC polls. BNP has already begun distribution of nomination for party tickets.

The central body of BNP will confirm the mayoral candidate while the local body will select the councillor candidates from 41 wards and 14 candidates for reserved women councillors.

The total polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 721, and the numbers of polling booths are 4,924 and the total number of voters are 1,917,978 including 985,982 male and 931,996 female. The previous CCC elections were held in April 28 in 2015.

The incumbent Mayor of CCC AJM Nasiruddin of Awami League was elected defeating the BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju in the 2015 elections. The current CCC's five-year tenure will expire on August 5 next. Electronic voting machines or EVMs will be installed in all polling stations for the Chattogram polls while traditional paper ballots will be used in the parliamentary by-elections.

















CHATTOGRAM Feb 18: A total of 14 Councillor aspirants for the Chattogram City Corporation election have collected nomination papers from the Chattogram Regional Election Commission office on Tuesday, on the first day of distribution of nominations papers.Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman Regional election Officer of Chattogram and the Returning Officer of the CCC polls said that no nomination form for the mayoral post has been collected by anybody on Tuesday.He said, distribution of nomination forms will continue till February 27 next.As per the scheduleannounced by the Election Commission, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is February 27 while the scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9.The Election will be held on March 29 next.Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League has already picked up Rezaul Karim Chowdhury as its mayoral candidate for CCC polls.The ruling party will also confirmed the lists of the 41 ward councillors and 14 reserved women councillors on Wednesday.But, the BNP is yet to pick up the Mayoral candidate for CCC polls. BNP has already begun distribution of nomination for party tickets.The central body of BNP will confirm the mayoral candidate while the local body will select the councillor candidates from 41 wards and 14 candidates for reserved women councillors.The total polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 721, and the numbers of polling booths are 4,924 and the total number of voters are 1,917,978 including 985,982 male and 931,996 female. The previous CCC elections were held in April 28 in 2015.The incumbent Mayor of CCC AJM Nasiruddin of Awami League was elected defeating the BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju in the 2015 elections. The current CCC's five-year tenure will expire on August 5 next. Electronic voting machines or EVMs will be installed in all polling stations for the Chattogram polls while traditional paper ballots will be used in the parliamentary by-elections.