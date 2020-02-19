Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:49 PM
Home Front Page

Don’t do excesses while observing ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked her party leaders and activists not to do excesses while observing 'Mujib Borsho'.
The Prime Minister also asked the party followers not to install any mural of Bangabandhu without the approval of the Bangabandhu Memorial Trust.
She made the directives while speaking at a meeting of the Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
"Don't do excesses and don't be overactive while observing Mujib Borsho," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by an MP    who was present at the meeting.
Hasina said she went through terrible days after the killing of Bangabandhu.
"We know the role of many during his [Bangabandhu's] assassination. So, don't set up any mural of Bangabandhu without the permission of the Bangabandhu Memorial Trust," she said.
The MP said the Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction over some of the party senior MPs who usually sit beside her in the House as they were absent during parliament sessions.
The PM even said that the sitting arrangement of those MPs will be rearranged far away from her in the House if they do not join sessions regularly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I have proof of conversation with Fakhrul over phone: Quader
I had no talks with Quader on Khaleda’s parole :Fakhrul
Khaleda once again seeks bail in Zia Trust case
Going to India: Trump set to open world’s biggest cricket stadium
WASA’s tariff hike proposal unjust: TIB
World class tourist complex in Cox’s Bazar soon
Nepal allowed  use of Saidpur Airport for greater trade   
14 councillor aspirants collect nomination papers


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft