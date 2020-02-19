EC asks political parties  to nominate mayoral candidates for CCC polls





The EC on Sunday announced the schedule of the mayoral elections in the CCC polls to be held on March 29.

In this regard, the EC has issued a circular signed by Deputy Secretary of EC Md Atiar Rahman asking the presidents and general secretaries of the political parties to submit the names of the nominated mayor candidates in the polls. The EC asked the registered political parties to submit the names with signatures of the persons who would nominate party candidates to the Returning Officer of CCC polls and one duplicate copy has to be sent to the EC as well, the letter stated.

The letter also said political party president or general secretary or equivalent persons or any such person who got the power of attorney from them would submit a letter that would say that such person has been nominated from the party.

It said no political party shall nominate more than one candidate to the election and if any political party nominates more than one candidate, all candidature of the respective party would be cancelled. If any political party provides power of attorney to any person, the person shall submit his/her name, designation and specimen signature to the Returning Officer and EC by February 22, it added.

According to the schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is February 27 while the scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 8. The election symbol will be allotted on March 9.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be used in all polling centres in the CCC polls.









Awami League picked Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, joint general secretary of Chattogram city unit of the party while BNP yet to select mayor candidate in the CCC mayoral election.





