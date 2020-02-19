Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:49 PM
Free freelancing training should be prioritized

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020

Dear Sir

Freelancing is becoming popular in the country. Now many women and men are involved in this profession. We must find alternative ways like freelancing to overcome the dire unemployment problem in this country. Millions of students are getting higher education every year. But in proportion to this the work area is not being created. As a result, the number of unemployed is increasing every year. We certainly want to turn these unemployed people into wealth and make them competent to compete with the developed world. At the doorstep of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we have no opportunity to stay behind, but in all respects we have to try to move forward.

Many big companies are constantly trying to popularize the freelancing profession. Recently a potential company is providing 200 people from all over the country free 5 months free training for free. This initiative has certainly opened the door to opportunities for these interested in freelancing in this country. The initiative to teach freelance for a large number of people must be applauded and all should be zealous for it to succeed. Other freelancing training institutes will also have to take up such activities. If such an initiative is successful then the unemployment problem in our country will be reduced and economic mobility will increase.





Md. Arifur Rahman Sumon
Deputy Manager
Sadharan Bima Corporation





