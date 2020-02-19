Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:49 PM
Home Editorial

Solar power joint venture schemes are promising

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Solar power joint venture schemes are promising

Solar power joint venture schemes are promising

It is encouraging that after six years of forming a joint venture company with a China's state-owned firm, the government is going to form another Joint Venture Company (JVC) with the same country to set up a 200MW solar power plant. The power division has prepared a draft proposal in this regard. The joint venture scheme will be named as Bangladesh China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (Renewable).

Electricity and solar power has brought many positive changes in the lives of the villagers in many ways. Thousands of people in different places of the country are enjoying the benefits of solar power.   However, the previous joint venture scheme has provided the people in rural areas of the country with the unique opportunity of getting environment-friendly renewable energy.  

Currently, power generation and producing electricity is one of the highest contributors to carbon emissions globally -- with nations, including Bangladesh, relying heavily on traditional means of producing electricity such as coal, gas, and other non-renewable fossil fuels. This, however, is not sustainable in the long run. A number of solar power projects are running ahead keeping in mind the government's pledge to reach electricity to all by the year 2021.

With increasing population, the demand for electricity is also shooting up in the country. steps are also being taken by the government and private organisations to meet the demand.   Small businessmen, people connected with cottage industry and other professions, and students are enjoying the benefits of solar energy in the country.  The programme is playing an important role including reducing the health risk of rural families, deterring environmental pollution, saving bio-gas and contributing to forestation programmes. On top of it, through reduction in the use of kerosene oil substantial amount of foreign exchange is being saved.





Solar power can be used as a source of power to individual home, apartment, industry, shopping complex, and irrigation pump, street-light and to the national grid. Use of solar power will reduce the dependence on the conventional energy sources. At present electricity is mainly produced by using gas and coal. Solar power will lessen the pressure on gas. Then gas can be used in other productive sectors. This indeed is a positive sign.

Now is the time for the government to expand its solar power projects while introducing more joint venture schemes with other countries. Particularly, Germany has been a front-runner state, in terms of generating and using solar power and our relevant authorities can now consider striking deals with German firms. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solar power joint venture schemes are promising
PM gives a boost to gastroenterology treatment
Ensure free, fair and impartial media
Prevent all forms of plagiarism
Reducing air pollution must be top priority
WASA to ensure safe drinking water by 2021
Tackling fire incidents in 2020
Effective strategies for combating the ‘pink demon’


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft