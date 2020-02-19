

Solar power joint venture schemes are promising



Electricity and solar power has brought many positive changes in the lives of the villagers in many ways. Thousands of people in different places of the country are enjoying the benefits of solar power. However, the previous joint venture scheme has provided the people in rural areas of the country with the unique opportunity of getting environment-friendly renewable energy.



Currently, power generation and producing electricity is one of the highest contributors to carbon emissions globally -- with nations, including Bangladesh, relying heavily on traditional means of producing electricity such as coal, gas, and other non-renewable fossil fuels. This, however, is not sustainable in the long run. A number of solar power projects are running ahead keeping in mind the government's pledge to reach electricity to all by the year 2021.



With increasing population, the demand for electricity is also shooting up in the country. steps are also being taken by the government and private organisations to meet the demand. Small businessmen, people connected with cottage industry and other professions, and students are enjoying the benefits of solar energy in the country. The programme is playing an important role including reducing the health risk of rural families, deterring environmental pollution, saving bio-gas and contributing to forestation programmes. On top of it, through reduction in the use of kerosene oil substantial amount of foreign exchange is being saved.











Solar power can be used as a source of power to individual home, apartment, industry, shopping complex, and irrigation pump, street-light and to the national grid. Use of solar power will reduce the dependence on the conventional energy sources. At present electricity is mainly produced by using gas and coal. Solar power will lessen the pressure on gas. Then gas can be used in other productive sectors. This indeed is a positive sign.



Now is the time for the government to expand its solar power projects while introducing more joint venture schemes with other countries. Particularly, Germany has been a front-runner state, in terms of generating and using solar power and our relevant authorities can now consider striking deals with German firms. It is encouraging that after six years of forming a joint venture company with a China's state-owned firm, the government is going to form another Joint Venture Company (JVC) with the same country to set up a 200MW solar power plant. The power division has prepared a draft proposal in this regard. The joint venture scheme will be named as Bangladesh China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (Renewable).Electricity and solar power has brought many positive changes in the lives of the villagers in many ways. Thousands of people in different places of the country are enjoying the benefits of solar power. However, the previous joint venture scheme has provided the people in rural areas of the country with the unique opportunity of getting environment-friendly renewable energy.Currently, power generation and producing electricity is one of the highest contributors to carbon emissions globally -- with nations, including Bangladesh, relying heavily on traditional means of producing electricity such as coal, gas, and other non-renewable fossil fuels. This, however, is not sustainable in the long run. A number of solar power projects are running ahead keeping in mind the government's pledge to reach electricity to all by the year 2021.With increasing population, the demand for electricity is also shooting up in the country. steps are also being taken by the government and private organisations to meet the demand. Small businessmen, people connected with cottage industry and other professions, and students are enjoying the benefits of solar energy in the country. The programme is playing an important role including reducing the health risk of rural families, deterring environmental pollution, saving bio-gas and contributing to forestation programmes. On top of it, through reduction in the use of kerosene oil substantial amount of foreign exchange is being saved.Solar power can be used as a source of power to individual home, apartment, industry, shopping complex, and irrigation pump, street-light and to the national grid. Use of solar power will reduce the dependence on the conventional energy sources. At present electricity is mainly produced by using gas and coal. Solar power will lessen the pressure on gas. Then gas can be used in other productive sectors. This indeed is a positive sign.Now is the time for the government to expand its solar power projects while introducing more joint venture schemes with other countries. Particularly, Germany has been a front-runner state, in terms of generating and using solar power and our relevant authorities can now consider striking deals with German firms.