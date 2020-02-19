Human chain protests attack on journo

RAJSHAHI, Feb 18: Members and leaders of Rajshahi Television Journalists Association (RTJA) formed a human chain in Shaheb Bazar Zero Point area of the city on Monday, protesting the attack on Journalist Habibur Rahman, senior cameramen of Somoy TV.

Expressing solidarity, General Secretary (GS) of City Awami League Dablu Sarker also spoke in the programme.

Rajshahi Television Journalist Association GS Mehedi Hassan Shyamol conducted the human chain programme, wherein more than 50 people participated.