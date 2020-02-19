Pitha utsab on in Rajshahi





RCC and the National Pitha Utsab Udjapan Parishad are jointly hosting the festival under patronisation of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, MP, attended and addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest with President of National Pitha Utsab Udjapan Parishad M Hamid in the chair.

Women leader Shahin Akhter Rainy and cultural personalities Professor Moloy Bhowmik and Kamar Ullah Sarker also spoke.

In his speech, the state minister said the existing tradition of pitha should be upheld and its festival should be brought back to the families.

Terming the patishapta as a traditional pitha in Rajshahi, he said steps will be taken to make it branded.

"We will adopt necessary measures to get international acknowledgement for the pitha within a shortest possible time," he added.

A large number of organizations including entrepreneurs from across the country are showcasing varieties of pitha in 24 stalls in the festival that will continue from 10 am to 9 pm every day till February 20.



















