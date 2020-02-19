16 detained with drugs in four districts





SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separated drives, arrested three people along with drugs recently.

RAB-12 members arrested a drug trader along with 86 bottles of phensedyl from Baruhas Melapara Village in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Arrested Md Ataur Rahman Chand, 47, is the son of Md Abdul Aziz of Courtpara Chandpur Village under Singra Upazila of Natore District.

Special Company RAB-12 Sirajganj Company Commander ASP Pranab Kumar Sarker confirmed this in a press release on Monday noon.

As per the press release, RAB members raided the said area and arrested the drug trader along with the phensedyl, one mobile phone set and cash Tk 4,000.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Tarash Police Station (PS) in this connection.

On the other hand, RAB-12 arrested two drug traders along with 63 kilograms of hemp and a truck from Solonga area of the district on Friday night.

The arrested are: Md Russell Mia, 26, son of Babul Mia of Boro Mohajidpur Village under Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur District, and Md Mominul Islam, 30, son of Boytulla of Anantapur Village under Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram District.

Media Officer of RAB-12 (Headquarter) Lieutenant MMH Imran said on a tip-off they raided the said area and arrested the two drug traders along with the hemp.

A case was filed in this connection, said the RAB official.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested a person along with one gram of heroin from Raninagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Rubel Hossain, 28, son of Moazzem Hossain of Ataikula Taz Intersection area in Mirat Union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raninagar PS Zahurul Haque said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Ataikula Taz Intersection area at night and arrested him with heroin.

After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday morning, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested 10 people along with 50 yaba tablets from different areas of Begumganj and Senbag upazilas in the district on Saturday.

The arrested are: Shafayet Ullah Tipu, Rashed, Ibne Ishaque Tanu, Hasan, and Parveen Esan Reshad of Ghatla area under Kadirpur Union in Begumganj Upazila, and Raju Ahmed, Babul, Tofazzol Hossain Dulal, Liton, and Humayun Kabir of Itbaria area under Keshorpar Union in Senbag Upazila.

DB police sources said, on information, two teams of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Sayeed Mia and SI Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman conducted separate drives in Begumganj and Senbag upazilas and arrested them with the yaba.

SI Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, all the arrested were sent to jail following the court order on Sunday noon.

BARISHAL: DB of Barishal Metropolitan Police, in a drive, arrested two youths along with 500 yaba tablets from Airport intersection area of the city on Friday.

The arrested are: Md Masud Rana Tipu, 27, son of Maleque Shikder of Ward No. 7 under Uzirpur Municipality, and his assistant Md Shamim Molla, 25, son of late Shahidul Islam Molla of Charail Village under Gouripur Union in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur District.

BMP DB sources, in a press release at night, said a team of DB police led by SI Md Khairul Alam raided the said area in the afternoon and arrested the duo with the yaba.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Airport PS in this connection, said SI Md Khairul Alam.

























Sixteen people were arrested along with drugs in four districts- Sirajganj, Naogaon, Noakhali, and Barishal, in four days.SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separated drives, arrested three people along with drugs recently.RAB-12 members arrested a drug trader along with 86 bottles of phensedyl from Baruhas Melapara Village in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday morning.Arrested Md Ataur Rahman Chand, 47, is the son of Md Abdul Aziz of Courtpara Chandpur Village under Singra Upazila of Natore District.Special Company RAB-12 Sirajganj Company Commander ASP Pranab Kumar Sarker confirmed this in a press release on Monday noon.As per the press release, RAB members raided the said area and arrested the drug trader along with the phensedyl, one mobile phone set and cash Tk 4,000.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Tarash Police Station (PS) in this connection.On the other hand, RAB-12 arrested two drug traders along with 63 kilograms of hemp and a truck from Solonga area of the district on Friday night.The arrested are: Md Russell Mia, 26, son of Babul Mia of Boro Mohajidpur Village under Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur District, and Md Mominul Islam, 30, son of Boytulla of Anantapur Village under Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram District.Media Officer of RAB-12 (Headquarter) Lieutenant MMH Imran said on a tip-off they raided the said area and arrested the two drug traders along with the hemp.A case was filed in this connection, said the RAB official.RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested a person along with one gram of heroin from Raninagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.The arrested person is Rubel Hossain, 28, son of Moazzem Hossain of Ataikula Taz Intersection area in Mirat Union.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raninagar PS Zahurul Haque said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Ataikula Taz Intersection area at night and arrested him with heroin.After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday morning, the OC added.NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested 10 people along with 50 yaba tablets from different areas of Begumganj and Senbag upazilas in the district on Saturday.The arrested are: Shafayet Ullah Tipu, Rashed, Ibne Ishaque Tanu, Hasan, and Parveen Esan Reshad of Ghatla area under Kadirpur Union in Begumganj Upazila, and Raju Ahmed, Babul, Tofazzol Hossain Dulal, Liton, and Humayun Kabir of Itbaria area under Keshorpar Union in Senbag Upazila.DB police sources said, on information, two teams of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Sayeed Mia and SI Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman conducted separate drives in Begumganj and Senbag upazilas and arrested them with the yaba.SI Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, all the arrested were sent to jail following the court order on Sunday noon.BARISHAL: DB of Barishal Metropolitan Police, in a drive, arrested two youths along with 500 yaba tablets from Airport intersection area of the city on Friday.The arrested are: Md Masud Rana Tipu, 27, son of Maleque Shikder of Ward No. 7 under Uzirpur Municipality, and his assistant Md Shamim Molla, 25, son of late Shahidul Islam Molla of Charail Village under Gouripur Union in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur District.BMP DB sources, in a press release at night, said a team of DB police led by SI Md Khairul Alam raided the said area in the afternoon and arrested the duo with the yaba.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Airport PS in this connection, said SI Md Khairul Alam.