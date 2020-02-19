Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Countryside

Nazrul Conference to begin Feb 22 in Gaibandha

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 18: A three-day long National Nazrul Conference-2020 will begin here on February 22 with a call to popularise Nazrul songs and learn his life and works to become a patriotic citizen.
Kabi Nazrul Institute (KNI), Dhaka under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs will arrange the conference in cooperation with district administration, said an official of the District Collectorate Building.
To mark the conference, a series of programmes have been chalked out at the directives of the institute.
The programmes will include training course on Nazrul songs, reciting and dance, essay writing and song competitions of students, documentary film show, rally, discussion, seminar, and prize and certificate distribution, and book fair.
Besides, a three-day cultural function on Nazrul songs, dance and poems will also be held on the premises of Gaibandha Poura Shaheed Minar in the evening on February 22, 23 and 24.
The artistes of KNI including local ones would render songs, recite poems and perform dance in the function.
Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini is likely to inaugurate the conference on February 22 as chief guest, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin.


