Nazrul Conference to begin Feb 22 in Gaibandha





Kabi Nazrul Institute (KNI), Dhaka under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs will arrange the conference in cooperation with district administration, said an official of the District Collectorate Building.

To mark the conference, a series of programmes have been chalked out at the directives of the institute.

The programmes will include training course on Nazrul songs, reciting and dance, essay writing and song competitions of students, documentary film show, rally, discussion, seminar, and prize and certificate distribution, and book fair.

Besides, a three-day cultural function on Nazrul songs, dance and poems will also be held on the premises of Gaibandha Poura Shaheed Minar in the evening on February 22, 23 and 24.

The artistes of KNI including local ones would render songs, recite poems and perform dance in the function.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini is likely to inaugurate the conference on February 22 as chief guest, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin.































