49 nabbed in 4 districts





MUNSHIGANJ: Police arrested two cattle lifters along with two lifted cattle from Toll Plaza area of the Mukterpur Bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday midnight.

The arrested are: Yusuf Ali, 30, and Rubel Hossen, 28, of Narayanganj District.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Gazi Salauddin said the arrested stole cattle of one Amir Kazi of Chhota Kewar Village in Tongibari Upazila of the district, and were going by a pickup van. On the way, police arrested them from the said area along with the cattle.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police in an overnight drive till Monday morning detained six persons along with arms and drugs from different places of the district.

The arrested were sent to jail on Monday afternoon following a court order.

The arrested are: Omar Fakuk Swapan, 36, an accused in seven cases filed with different police stations, Mizanur Rahman, Miltu, Bahadur, 38, Saiful, 31, and Mintu, 40.

District DB OC Kamruzzaman Sikder, PPM, said the DB men detained Swapan from Begumganj Upazila along with a foreign a pistol, two bullets and two machetes.

On the other hand, police detained three suspected drugs traders-Mizanur, Mintu and Bahadur from Hazipur and Eklashpur unions under the upazila with 55 yaba tablets.

DB detained Saiful and Mintu from Napiter Pole area of Chowmuhany Municipality while they were taking drugs.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and DB police in a drive from Sunday night till Monday morning detained 40 people from the city.

Of the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges. During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday morning.

BARISHAL: Police rescued a kidnapped girl and arrested the kidnapper from Barthi Bus Stand area in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Arrested Prashanta Joydhar was sent to jail on Monday morning.

Police said Prashanta used to stalk Keya Majumder, a student of class ten at Ramananda AK High School on her way to school. As she did not respond, Prashanta kidnapped her on Thursday.

Keya's father Parimal Majumder filed a case with Agailjhara PS.

Later, police rescued Keya and arrested Prashanta from Barthi Bus Stand.























