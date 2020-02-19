

Guide book business rampant in Gazipur

Through giving unethical benefits to the teachers, publishers of these books are compelling the students of class three to class five of different primary schools to buy the books.

It is alleged that school-to-school chain is maintaining the sales racket which include publishers and distributing agents.

District education office sources said there are 775 government primary schools in five upazilas and 2,404 kindergartens in the district. About 6.80 lakh students are reading from pre-primary to primary levels at those institutions.

Creative method was introduced in the primary level from class three to five to improve quality of education.

Concerned sources said low quality or substandard guides are the prime hindrances on the way to creative education.

Free books have been distributed among students asking the teachers for teaching on the basis of fundamental lessons. But now the teachers are asking for buying guides which hold a large market in the district.

These guides are being sold at high prices.

Mawna GM Government Primary School in Sreepur Upazila has about 500 students, and they have been making good results for the last few years. The school authority has asked the students to buy guide books.

Mawna No. 1 Government Primary School holds the same situation. It has about 1,000 students. The students have been put under obligation to purchase guide books.

Its Head Teacher Nurul Haque Khan said guide books can be purchased. He added guides benefit students.

"My daughter doesn't know what is guide books," said father Enamul Haque of a class-two student Anika of Kewa Government Primary School.

"She is now insisting to purchase guide books as the teachers asked for. So, I bought her a guide book at Tk 250," he added.

General Secretary of District Book Traders' Association Gazi Hasan Uddin Sarker said there are more than 300 book traders here. Corruption has entered every space of present education management. Publishers are directly contacting teachers. They are compelling students through the teachers.

"It is the education policy to explore creativity in all spheres of education," said Ex-Principal of Bhasha Shahid College Mukul Kumar Mollick, adding, "Guide books are hindrances to creativity."

District Primary Education Officer Mofazzal Hossen said all guide books are restricted at primary level. Instructions have have been given in this connection. If not followed, actions would be taken.



































