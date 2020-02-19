Drug trader gets life term in Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 18: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a drug trader to life-term imprisonment and fined Tk 50,000 for possessing heroin.

The convicted person is Nasir Uddin Fakir, 40, son of Solaiman Fakir in Mathbaria Upazila of the district.

As per the prosecution, Barishal Metropolitan Detective Branch of Police arrested Nasir with 28gm of heroin from Natun Bazar area of the city on January 23, 2016.

Following a charge-sheet filed by the police with Kotowali Model Police Station on February 27 of the same year, Jana Nirapatta Bighnakari Oporadh Tribunal Judge Mr KM Shaheed Ahmed pronounced the verdict.









