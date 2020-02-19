Man killed, 9 hurt in Thakurgaon boiler blast

THAKURGAON, Feb 18: A man was killed and nine others were injured as a boiler of a rice mill went off in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Soleman Ali, 40, was the son of late Abbas Ali, resident of Rajagon Village in the upazila.

Witnesses said the accident took place at Husking Mill in Chowrongi Bazar area when workers were boiling rice in the mill, leaving Soleman dead on the spot and nine others including the mill owner injured.

The injured were rushed to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital.














