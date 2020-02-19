Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





BHOLA: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Bhola-Char Fasson Road in Boidder Pole area under Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Md Zihad, 15, was the son of Emran Ali of No. 9 Ward under Kachia Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borhanuddin Police Station (PS) Enamul Haque said the biker was going to Lalmohan from Borhanuddin. At that time, an auto-rickshaw dashed the bike from opposite direction, leaving him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body.

SATKHIRA: A bank official was killed as a truck ran over his motorcycle in Patkelghata Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Shamsur Rahman Sana, 40, was a resident of Ashashuni Upazila in the district, and ADC Manager of Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, Patkelghata Branch.

Eyewitnesses said a speeding truck ran over the bike on the Satkhira-Khulna highway at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

BOGURA: A potato trader was killed and two others were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Aria Bazaar Fultala area under Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Moyen Uddin, 55, was the son of late Nasim Uddin of Durgapur Village in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon.

The injured are: Jewel Mia, 32, driver of the potato-laden truck, and Bilash, 27, his helper.

In-charge of Bogura Kundoil Highway Police Outpost Jahidul Islam said following the accident, the trader was killed on the spot. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

























