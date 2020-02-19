Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:48 PM
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bhola, Satkhira and Bogura, in two days.
BHOLA: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Bhola-Char Fasson Road in Boidder Pole area under Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Md Zihad, 15, was the son of Emran Ali of No. 9 Ward under Kachia Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borhanuddin Police Station (PS) Enamul Haque said the biker was going to Lalmohan from Borhanuddin. At that time, an auto-rickshaw dashed the bike from opposite direction, leaving him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body.
SATKHIRA: A bank official was killed as a truck ran over his motorcycle in Patkelghata Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
Deceased Shamsur Rahman Sana, 40, was a resident of Ashashuni Upazila in the district, and ADC Manager of Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, Patkelghata Branch.
Eyewitnesses said a speeding truck ran over the bike on the Satkhira-Khulna highway at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.
BOGURA: A potato trader was killed and two others were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Aria Bazaar Fultala area under Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district early Monday.
Deceased Moyen Uddin, 55, was the son of late Nasim Uddin of Durgapur Village in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon.
The injured are: Jewel Mia, 32, driver of the potato-laden truck, and Bilash, 27, his helper.
In-charge of Bogura Kundoil Highway Police Outpost Jahidul Islam said following the accident, the trader was killed on the spot. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human chain protests attack on journo
Pitha utsab on in Rajshahi
16 detained with drugs in four districts
Nazrul Conference to begin Feb 22 in Gaibandha
49 nabbed in 4 districts
Guide book business rampant in Gazipur
Drug trader gets life term in Barishal
Man killed, 9 hurt in Thakurgaon boiler blast


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft