Madrasa girl commits suicide at Kolaroa

SATKHIRA, Feb 18: A madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide in Kolaroa Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Suriya Khatun, 14, was an eighth grader at Chandanpur Dakhil Madrasa. She was the daughter of Abdur Razzaq, a resident of Goyra Village in the upazila.

Suraiya, a mentally-challenged girl, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her room at about 8pm, police said quoting the family.

Sub-Inspector of Kolaroa Police Station (PS) Israfil said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.



























