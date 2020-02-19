Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:48 PM
Home Countryside

3 bodies recovered

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Three persons were found dead in three districts- Satkhira, Cox's Bazar and Rangpur, in two days.
SATKHIRA: Police recovered a female madrasa student's hanging body from Goyra Village in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Suraiya Khatun, 14, was the daughter of Abdur Razzak of the village, and an eighth grader at Chandanpur Dakhil Madrasa.
Locals and parents said the girl was suffering from mental illness.  She also had a love affair with a boy. She hanged self with a rope at 9pm on Sunday.  
On information, Sub-Inspector of Kolaroa Police Station (PS) Israfil recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered a woman's body from a hotel room in Adalat area of the district town early Monday.
Deceased Mariam Begum, 29, was the wife of Shamsul Alam of Tutur Bil area in Ukhia Upazila, according to THE hotel register.
Mariam and Shamsul Alam identifying themselves as husband and wife checked in 'Hotel Mousumi' two days ago.
The hotel authority informed police at early hours as they did not get response from the room.
Later, police recovered the body under a bed in the room and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Sadar PS Md Khairuzzaman.
RANGPUR: The body of a female college student was found in a sack in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ruqayyah Akter Rumi, 20, daughter of Badruzzaman of Munsipara area in Badarganj Upazila. She was an honours second-year student of Dinajpur Government Degree College.
Locals spotted the body in a sack near Tista Canal Bridge in Mominpur and informed police.
The girl was identified through some papers found in a vanity bag recovered beside the body.
Police sent the body to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sadar PS OC Sazidur Rahman.


