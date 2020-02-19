Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:48 PM
Regional duck-breeding farm in Sirajganj on verge of closure

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Ashok Benarjee

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 18: The only regional duck breeding farm in the district is on the verge of closure due to acute financial and manpower crises.
Under the regional duck breeding project (third phase), the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, with the funding of Asian Development Bank (ADB), established the farm at Shahapur Village in Belkuchi Upazila of the district in 2013 with a view to bringing progressive welfare in rural people's life.
The project aimed at producing high quality ducks from imported ducks in the district. Other areas are inspiring people towards duck farming, getting educated youths engaged, and boosting up the economic activities in grassroots level.
The farm had been running accordingly for five years since the inception. But in the wake of the project's phase-out, it has now turned into a problematic case.
Official sources said up to June 18, 2018, the farm was run properly. Over the period, it did not get any allocation.
The farm is now running under the supervision of the concerned ministry and Kishoreganj and Nilphamari duck breeding farms.
Belkuchi Upazila Livestock office sources said, in 2013, this five-year long project was implemented with necessary infrastructures on a land size of three acres and at the cost of Tk 21.75 crore.         
Having an accommodating capacity of 6,000 ducks, its key infrastructures, such as six breeding and one hatchery sheds, one ultra-modern incubator, generator room, one deep tube-well, one rich residential building, office room, large godown and dormitory were established.
The capacity of the incubator is 28,800 eggs. Presently, there are 245 mature and 650 baby ducks.
Despite these adequate facilities, the farm has been in the state of getting bogged down.
A field visit found four sheds, out of total six, having no duck. The incubator is closed. Office room and the residential building are locked. Only farm workers were seen.
While talking with The Daily Observer, worker Arab Ali, employed under outsourcing project, said, "Five unskilled employees are working at the farm on behalf of Patmar Limited Company. We've been working here since December 8, 2019, but got the salary of 22 days only. We've no knowledge about its future."
There is no manager or poultry development officer in this big farm, said its Acting Manager Heera Mia.
He said it's very hard to supervise the farm after doing job at upazila livestock office. In the absence of necessary manpower, the farm is on the verge of closure.
District Livestock Officer Akhteruzzaman Bhuiyan said this duck breeding centre was a project. Following the expiry of the term, its manpower and activities have fallen into crises.
If the project is included in the revenue budget, it is likely to play significant role in improving the economic condition of locals.


« PreviousNext »

