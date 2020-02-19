Student crushed under train in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 18: A student of a polytechnic institute was crushed under a train in Baharampur area of the city on Sunday night.

Deceased Sarwar Jahan Prince, 20, was the son of Anwarul Islam of Kajla area under Motihar Police Station, and a student of a private polytechnic student in Chapainawabganj District.

Eyewitnesses said the student was crossing the rail line in the said area riding a motorcycle. At that time, a Rajshahi-bound local train hit the bike about 10:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was recovered from the spot and handed over to the family without an autopsy, said Rajshahi Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shah Kamal.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection.













