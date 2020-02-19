Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:48 PM
Home Back Page

SC drops war crimes convict Subhan’s appeal  

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dropped the appeal filed by convicted Abdus Subhan challenging his death penalty awarded by International Crimes Tribunal-2 on charge of crime against humanity after his death.




A four members Appellate Division Bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain confirmed the abatement of the appeal after informing about the death of Abdus Subhan to both the parties of the case.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam along with defence lawyers Adv Zainul Abedin and Adv Mohammed  Shishir Monir informed the apex court that the appellant is no more. He died on February 14. Lawyer Shishir Monir told that the order of the Supreme Court denotes that the appeal has no validity at present.
On February 14, war crimes convict Abdus Subhan died of old age complications at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The former lawmaker from Pabna was admitted to the hospital from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on January 24.
On February 18 in 2015, the now defunct International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) 2 sentenced Subhan to death for crimes against humanity he had committed during the Liberation War in 1971.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Won't accept supervision from EU: UK
Looking for alternative sources for essentials: PM
SC drops war crimes convict Subhan’s appeal  
Coronavirus: Bangladesh provides medical logistics to China
‘Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Bill’ placed in JS
Tarique, 8 others sued for maligning PM
Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest at 61
Mujib Year: Quader warns partymen not to get involved in extortion


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft