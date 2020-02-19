SC drops war crimes convict Subhan’s appeal  













A four members Appellate Division Bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain confirmed the abatement of the appeal after informing about the death of Abdus Subhan to both the parties of the case.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam along with defence lawyers Adv Zainul Abedin and Adv Mohammed Shishir Monir informed the apex court that the appellant is no more. He died on February 14. Lawyer Shishir Monir told that the order of the Supreme Court denotes that the appeal has no validity at present.

On February 14, war crimes convict Abdus Subhan died of old age complications at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The former lawmaker from Pabna was admitted to the hospital from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on January 24.

