‘Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Bill’ placed in JS





State Minister for Public Works and Housing Sharif Ahmed placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.

Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha (Gazipur Development Authority-GDA) will be like Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), Khulna Development Authority (KDA) and Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA).

The main job of the GDA will be to formulate mega plans for the city development and approve structural designs.

There will be a 22-member board headed by a chairman to run the GDA.

The GDA's jurisdiction will be Gazipur City Corporation as well as its adjoining areas to be fixed by the government through issuing gazettes from time to time. -UNB



























