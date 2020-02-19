Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:47 PM
Home Back Page

‘Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Bill’ placed in JS

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

A bill titled 'Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Bill 2019' was placed in Parliament on Tuesday to turn the fast-growing Gazipur city into a planned, liveable and environment-friendly urban area.
State Minister for Public Works and Housing Sharif Ahmed placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.
Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha (Gazipur Development Authority-GDA) will be like Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), Khulna Development Authority (KDA) and Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA).
The main job of the GDA will be to formulate mega plans for the city development and approve structural designs.
There will be a 22-member board headed by a chairman to run the GDA.
The GDA's jurisdiction will be Gazipur City Corporation as well as its adjoining areas to be fixed by the government through issuing gazettes from time to time.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Won't accept supervision from EU: UK
Looking for alternative sources for essentials: PM
SC drops war crimes convict Subhan’s appeal  
Coronavirus: Bangladesh provides medical logistics to China
‘Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Bill’ placed in JS
Tarique, 8 others sued for maligning PM
Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest at 61
Mujib Year: Quader warns partymen not to get involved in extortion


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft