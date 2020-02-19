Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:47 PM
Tarique, 8 others sued for maligning PM

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Court Correspondent

 A complaint case against nine persons including Tarique Rahman, Senior Vice President of BNP, was filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court for maligning Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
President of Bangladesh Janonetri Parishad AB Siddique filed the complaint case with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondol's court on Tuesday.
The accused of the case are-Shahidur Rahman, President of Law Students' Council in London, Jamaat Leader Md Afzal Hossain, Md Mujibur Rahman, Abdul Karim, Hafeez Md Didarul Islam, Jakir Hossen, Abdul Halim and Rafiqul Islam.
Earlier in different occasions AB Siddique filed several cases against BNP's senior leaders including Tarique and Khaleda.


