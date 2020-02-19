

Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest at 61

Tapas Pal, who had a long history of heart problems, was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai, where he had gone to meet his daughter in January.

The two-term former MP from Krishnanagar, who moved away from both cinema and active politics after the CBI arrested him in the Rose Valley chit-fund scam in December 2016, is survived by his daughter Sohini and wife Nandini.

According to Nandini Pal, the actor was taken to the hospital on February 1 after he fell ill at the Mumbai airport on his way to the United States for treatment. The actor-politician, known for films such as "Saheb" and "Amar Bandhan", was on the ventilator till February 6.

"He was taken off the ventilator and was recovering, but suddenly his condition worsened and he died of cardiac arrest around 3:30 am on Tuesday," Nandini Pal told news agency Press Trust of India. -NDTV



























