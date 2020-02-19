Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:47 PM
Home Back Page

Mujib Year: Quader warns partymen not to get involved in extortion

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said any kind of extortion centring the 'Mujib Year' programme would not be acceptable.
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, warned the leaders and party activists while talking to reporters.
He said this after a meeting with AL Khulna Division unit on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary at its central party office in the capital.
He said, "Our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clearly announced that Mujib Year would be celebrated in a disciplined way. Punishable steps will be taken if anyone opens extortion shop on this occasion."
"We have to uphold the ideology of Bangabandhu," Quader added.
On formation of the different unit committees AL General Secretary said, "We will increase the organizational activities from April to form different committees."
He also said, "Party will not be powerful if internal clashes are not removed. A powerful party is needed to implement the election pledges. The powerful government depends on a powerful party."
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim chaired the meeting while Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque moderated the programme.
Besides, AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present on the occasion.










