3 mayoral aspirants collect BNP forms for CCC polls

CHATTOGRAM Feb 18: Three aspirant candidates for Mayoral post of Chattogram City Corporation have collected Nomination forms for party tickets of BNP on Tuesday.

They are Dr Shahadat Hussain, President of Chattogram City unit of BNP, General Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, Niaz Muhammad Khan, Vice- President of City BNP.

They will submit their nominations to the Central Committee of BNP on Wednesday.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Presidium member of BNP said, 'there is no democracy in the country. But we are contesting in the elections to continue the process of the democracy.'



















