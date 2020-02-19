80pc female RMG workers face sexual harassment: Study





They made this comment at the seminar on ' The Implementation of High Court's Directives in 2009 and The Role of ILO Convention 190 to Prevent Violence and Sexual Harassment against Women' organized by Karmajibi Nari at the National Press Club.

Referring to the research being conducted by the Action Aid, Shirin Akhtar, MP, said that they had already submitted the sexual harassment law at the parliament following the order form the High Court.

She also noted that all the government and non- government organizations are yet to set up the committee, consisting of five members, to monitor the cases of sexual violence either at her work places or in the colleges or schools.

"Only few schools and colleges have formed this committee but it has not been successful due to lack of proper guidelines," she said.

Giving emphasis on the awareness of prevention of sexual violence, she said that women need to be more vocal and cautious about this menace, she said.

Appreciating women's voice against this threat, she said that such violence against women would not decrease unless women folks work together and launch a mass campaign against it.

According to the research report there are about 74 percent respondents said they wouldn't work in a place where workers face gender-based violence and 79 percent said they don't want to work in unsafe buildings, left in a state of total disrepair.

But garment workers in Bangladesh face these conditions on a daily basis. Six years after the Rana Plaza tragedy that killed more than 1,100 garment workers, all those surveyed reported some level of concern over safety in or around their workplace.

Ninety per cent said their jobs were impacting their heath, with issues including damaged eyesight, injuries to hands and feet, severe back pain, exhaustion and depression.



















