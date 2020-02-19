Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:47 PM
Home Back Page

Set up breast feeding corners at workplaces in 2 months: HC

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to set up breast feeding and baby care corners within two months at all industrial units including garment factories and mills across the country.
The Court also asked Secretary of Labour and Employment Ministry and Chairman of the Department of Labour to submit a compliance report within two months.
A Bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a supplementary petition on its earlier rule issued by the same Bench.
Adv Ishrat Hasan appeared for the petition in the court.
There is a provision in the Bangladesh Labour Act-2006 for setting up breastfeeding corners in workplaces, but there is no implementation of it, said lawyer Israt.
She also said mothers often face embarrassing situation to breastfeed their children at public places. So breastfeeding corners need to be set up in such places so that they do not feel discomfort to breastfeed their children.
Following a writ petition the HC on October 27, last year, issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why directives should not be given to set up breastfeeding and baby care corners at workplaces, airports, bus stops, railway stations and shopping malls.
It also wanted to know why the Women and Children Affairs Ministry should not be directed to formulate guidelines to establish breastfeeding corners in public places and private institutions.
According to section 94 (Rooms for Children) (7), of The Bangladesh Labour Act-2006, rooms shall be adequately furnished and in particular, 1 (one) cot or cradle with bed shall be kept for each child, and there shall be at least one chair or similar seats for the use of each mother while she is feeding or attending to her child and adequate and suitable toys shall be supplied for the comparatively older children.




