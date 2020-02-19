President expects Nepal’s support



Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Tuesday. photo : pid

He came up with the hope when Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met him at Bangabhaban in the afternoon.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is giving shelter to 1.1 million Rohingyas who were forcibly displaced from Rakhine state, the President called upon all friendly countries and different international agencies, including Nepal, to play a positive role in accelerating their repatriation.

Welcoming the Nepalese minister, he described the relations between Bangladesh and Nepal as very excellent and historical, said President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Recalling the support of the government and people of Nepal during the Liberation War in 1971, Hamid said the diplomatic relations that started since then have reached a new height.

He said there are potential sectors like trade and investment between the two countries and both will be benefitted if those can be utilised. -UNB























