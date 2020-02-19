Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:47 PM
Ukraine fighting flare-up

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020

KIEV, Feb 18: Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine killed one Ukrainian soldier and wounded several others on Tuesday, Kiev said, in the worst clashes in months with pro-Russian separatists.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the bloodshed was a "cynical provocation" that undermined new efforts to resolve the conflict. Zelensky said Kiev is committed to peace but that Ukraine would be "resolute in resisting any armed aggression".
One Ukrainian soldier was killed and four wounded after they came under fire from weapons banned under a ceasefire agreement, the military said.
It said separatists attacked Ukrainian positions near the villages of Novotoshkivka and Krymske, at least 10 kilometres (six miles) inside one of three zones from which both sides agreed to withdraw forces last year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said both sides had suffered casualties, adding that Moscow "does not know the details of what provoked the clash". Ukraine has been fighting separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014 following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula.    -AFP



