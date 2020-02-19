Video
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:46 PM
Home Foreign News

Turkey ups Gulen crackdown

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

ISTANBUL, Feb 18: Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday ordered the arrest of nearly 700 people, including military and justice ministry personnel, state media said, intensifying moves against a network accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.
Authorities have carried out a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the failed bid in July 2016, in which about 250 people were killed.
Police still routinely carry out raids targeting suspects.
The latest operations marked an escalation by police against alleged supporters of Gulen, a one-time ally of President Tayyip Erdogan who subsequently became his arch foe.     -REUTERS


