Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:46 PM
Milanovic new Croatia prez

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

ZAGREB, Feb 18: Leftist former prime minister Zoran Milanovic was sworn in Tuesday as Croatia's new president pledging tolerance and to turn the page on the country's wartime past.
Milanovic took over the largely ceremonial post for the next five years after winning a January run-off vote by advocating a "normal Croatia" as a liberal democracy which promotes equality for all citizens.
The 53-year-old candidate of Social Democrats succeeded conservative Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who was the former Yugoslav republic's first female president.
"The wars are over," Milanovic said at a modest inauguration ceremony at the presidency.    -AFP


