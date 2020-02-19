Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020, 2:46 PM
Home Foreign News

Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew in latest royal marriage split

Published : Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

LONDON, Feb 18: Queen Elizabeth II's nephew David Armstrong-Jones is set to divorce, a spokesman said on Monday -- the second marriage split in the British royal family announced within a week.
Armstrong-Jones, 58, the son of Queen Elizabeth's late sister princess Margaret, and his 49-year-old wife Serena have been married since 1993.
"The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced," a spokesman for the couple said.
"They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."
The earl is the first person in the line of succession to the throne who is not a direct descendant of Queen Elizabeth. He was born fifth in line but is now 21st in the order of succession.
Known professionally as David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon is a furniture maker and was the chairman of Christie's auction house.
The couple have two children: Charles, 20, and 17-year-old Margarita.




The news comes after Queen Elizabeth's oldest grandchild Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn announced last Tuesday that they have separated and will divorce.
Phillips, 42, and his Canadian wife Autumn will share custody of their two daughters and both remain in Gloucestershire, southwest England.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine fighting flare-up
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Turkey ups Gulen crackdown
Milanovic new Croatia prez
Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew in latest royal marriage split
14 dead in apparent toxic gas leak in Pakistan
Land, bank papers can’t be used as citizenship proof: Gauhati HC
Ghani secures second term as Afghan president


Latest News
Condition of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi in Singapore 'critical'
Khaleda’s bail hearing Sunday
UPDF man killed during exchange of fire
Phenomenon Haaland outshines PSG superstars
City University fined Tk 10 lakh
Passengers leave Japan virus ship
2 robber suspects killed in shootout
Atletico edge Liverpool
UK says, no visas for low-skilled workers
Corona cuts China's carbon emissions by 100m metric tonnes
Most Read News
Hearing  on charge framing now Mar 18
Jibanananda Das, a pioneer of poetic purism
Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by Coronavirus
'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh
Mimi’s ‘Wheelchair’ draws book lovers’ attraction
Mobile tower radiation within limits: BTRC
Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal dies
China new virus death toll hits 1,868
Bodies of mother, son recovered after 5 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft