Woman gunned down in new Thai mall shooting





The incident occurred inside a cosmetic clinic at the busy downtown Century Mall, when a man burst in and gunned down his former partner over an alleged affair.

One woman was killed and another was wounded -- though authorities would not immediately confirm their identities or exact relationship with the shooter. The killing comes just 10 days after a mass shooting at another mall in northeastern Thailand, in which a soldier killed 29 people before police shot him dead.









But police colonel Bavornphob Sunthornraekha insisted that Tuesday's incident was over "personal problems" and not a repeat of the shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, the northeastern city. -AFP





