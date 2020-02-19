Bolton blasts ‘failed’ Trump policies





WASHINGTON, Feb 18: President Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton issued a rebuke against White House "censorship" of his book manuscript in his first public remarks since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump concluded, and expressed uncertainty about whether the public will ever have an opportunity to read what he described as his "effort to write history."Bolton, who departed from his job in September following some policy disagreements with the President, reiterated some of those differences during the event at Duke University on Monday, but declined to corroborate any of the details offered by witnesses in the impeachment inquiry or divulge other details from his highly anticipated book, which is currently under review by the White House.John Bolton said the administration's North Korea policy was "a wasted two years" and talks to get the country to denuclearize "are doomed to failure.""It was perfectly evident it was going to fail," Bolton told an audience at Duke University of the president's talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "There is not a single piece of evidence that the government of North Korea has made a strategic decision to give up the pursuit of nuclear weapons." He added that North Korea's real objective is to "break free" from sanctions.Bolton labeled the review process as "censorship." "I say things in the manuscript about what [Trump] said to me; I hope they become public someday," Bolton said during an interview in front of an audience at Duke University on Monday evening. "He tweets, but I can't talk about it -- how fair is that?" -AP