900,000 people displaced by Syria fighting: UN



Syrian army soldiers advance on an area in the northern Aleppo countryside on February 18. In recent weeks, Syrian troops and allied forces backed by Russia have stepped up their offensive against rebel and jihadist groups in Idlib and the neighbouring province of Aleppo. photo : AFP

That figure is 100,000 more than the United Nations had previously recorded. The Idlib region, including parts of neighbouring Aleppo province, is home to some three million people, half of them already displaced from other parts of the country.

The offensive that began late last year has caused the biggest single displacement of people since the conflict began in 2011. The war has killed more than 380,000 people since it erupted almost nine years ago, following the brutal repression of popular demonstrations demanding regime change.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday called for the creation of humanitarian corridors in northwestern Syria, expressing horror at a Russian-backed regime offensive in the area.

Syrian troops are continuing an assault on the country's last major rebel enclave that has stoked fears of a humanitarian catastrophe as civilians flee.

"No shelter is now safe. And as the government offensive continues and people are forced into smaller and smaller pockets, I fear even more people will be killed," Michelle Bachelet was quoted as saying in a statement.

The statement said Bachelet was "horrified" by the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

"How can anyone justify carrying out such indiscriminate and inhumane attacks?" Bachelet said.

The United Nations estimates that the offensive in the Idlib region has displaced about 900,000 people since the start of December.

The area, including parts of neighbouring Aleppo province, is home to some three million people, half of them already displaced from other parts of the country. Bachelet called on all parties to open humanitarian corridors for the safe passage of civilians, many of whom are stranded in rebel-held areas. -AFP

















